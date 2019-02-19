202
Home » Latest News » Passenger traffic increases at…

Passenger traffic increases at Dulles, remains stagnant at Reagan National

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 19, 2019 6:02 pm 02/19/2019 06:02pm
Share

Greater Washington’s airports collectively saw increases in traffic in 2018 to a surge in international and domestic activity at Dulles International Airport.

Reagan National and Dulles International airports served a combined 47.5 million passengers in 2018, a 1.6 percent year-over-year increase from 2017, according to a report published Tuesday by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Dulles, however, experienced a 6.3 percent increase in domestic travel and a 5 percent overall increase with more than 24 million passengers.

The growth was attributed to increased traffic for domestic airlines such as Frontier, Southwest and United, the latter of which added 12 new domestic routes in 2018 and 2019. New international service at Dulles included United’s service to Edinburgh, Scotland, in May and Cathay Pacific Airways’ nonstop service to Hong Kong that launched in September.

Dulles is expected to see another bump this year with several new routes, including United Airlines…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!