Passenger traffic increases at Dulles, remains stagnant at Reagan National

Greater Washington’s airports collectively saw increases in traffic in 2018 to a surge in international and domestic activity at Dulles International Airport. Reagan National and Dulles International airports served a combined 47.5 million passengers in…

Greater Washington’s airports collectively saw increases in traffic in 2018 to a surge in international and domestic activity at Dulles International Airport.

Reagan National and Dulles International airports served a combined 47.5 million passengers in 2018, a 1.6 percent year-over-year increase from 2017, according to a report published Tuesday by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Dulles, however, experienced a 6.3 percent increase in domestic travel and a 5 percent overall increase with more than 24 million passengers.

The growth was attributed to increased traffic for domestic airlines such as Frontier, Southwest and United, the latter of which added 12 new domestic routes in 2018 and 2019. New international service at Dulles included United’s service to Edinburgh, Scotland, in May and Cathay Pacific Airways’ nonstop service to Hong Kong that launched in September.

Dulles is expected to see another bump this year with several new routes, including United Airlines…