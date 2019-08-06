Swiss International returns to Dulles

Swiss International Air Lines will add daily nonstop service from Dulles International Airport to Zurich beginning March 29, 2020.

The addition will double the number of weekly flights from Dulles to Zurich from seven to 14. United Airlines already serves Zurich from Dulles.

Swiss International Air Lines was formed after the 2002 bankruptcy of the former Swissair. Lufthansa acquired Swiss International in 2008.

Swiss International ended its Dulles-to-Zurich service in October 2003. This marks its first return to the airport.

“The Zurich-to-Washington, D.C., route is an important one for The Lufthansa Group to undertake,” said Frank Naeve, Lufthansa’s vice president of sales for the Americas.

It is the latest addition to the international roster at Dulles.

Swiss International is the 35th airline to fly into and out of Dulles. When the service begins, the airport will offer a total of more than 70 daily flights to 57 nonstop international destinations.

Alitalia started flights from Dulles to Rome in May. United started flights to Tel Aviv in May as well.

TAP Air Portugal started nonstop from Dulles to Lisbon in June. Egypt Air also launched service from Dulles to Cairo in June.

Swiss International is also the 17th Star Alliance carrier to serve Dulles, more than any other U.S. airport outside of New York.

Dulles passenger traffic increased by more than 5% in 2018, including more than 8 million international passengers, and pulled ahead of Reagan National Airport for the first time in four years.

