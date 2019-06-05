EgyptAir chooses Dulles for 2nd US destination

Dulles International Airport welcomed EgyptAir to its lineup of international carriers this week, making the airport only the carrier's second U.S. destination. EgyptAir will fly to and from Cairo three times a week.

EgyptAir also serves New York’s JFK Airport.

The airline will fly three times a week from Dulles to Cairo — on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which EgyptAir took delivery of in late March.

EgyptAir’s arrival comes one month after Alitalia’s inaugural flight from Dulles to Rome, with five weekly flights. United Airlines is the only other airline currently offering nonstop flights from Washington to Rome.

United also launched nonstop service three times a week to Tel Aviv in May.

Other recent international additions have included United service to Edinburgh, Scotland; Cathay Pacific Airways nonstop service to Hong Kong (the longest nonstop route from Dulles), and Volaris nonstop service to San Salvador.

Dulles now has 35 international carriers operating at the airport, with more than 70 daily flights to five dozen international destinations, including 36 international capitals.

Dulles saw passenger traffic increase by more than 5% in 2018, including more than 8 million international passengers, and pulled ahead of Reagan National Airport for the first time in four years.

