Children’s National plans Silver Spring sports medicine center for kids

D.C.-based Children’s National Hospital will open a sports medicine center for children and adolescents in downtown Silver Spring, inside the former Discovery Communications headquarters.

Children’s National will use a $5 million gift from the nonprofit Fight for Children to establish the center, to be called the Fight for Children Sports Medicine Center.

“We are grateful for Fight for Children’s leadership in helping Children’s National establish this new center,” said Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National. “Thanks to their generosity, student-athletes of all ages will be able to benefit from care designed specifically for them and achieve new heights.”

The center will occupy 13,000 square feet on the building’s ground floor.

It will feature a state-of-the-art facility to help students, family and coaches understand how to stay active and injury-free. The center will focus not only on injury recovery, but also injury prevention.

Children’s National will hire 22 additional staff, including a center director, a research director and a director of outreach and advocacy.

The Fight for Children Sports Medicine Center is expected to open at the end of 2020.

