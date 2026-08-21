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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Ocelot Home IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 21, 2026, 6:00 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Ocelot Home IPA

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WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot Home IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Ocelot Brewing Co., Dulles, Virginia

Description: An IPA brewed with Freestyle Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops, featuring a distinct dankness with notes of orange citrus zest, melon and tropical fruit salad

ABV: 6.7%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood, such as raw oysters, pan-seared scallops and grilled shrimp with garlic butter; pesto pastas; green veggies, such as asparagus, kale and green beans

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Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

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