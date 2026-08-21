WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot Home IPA for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Ocelot Home IPA

Home in on this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Ocelot Home IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Ocelot Brewing Co., Dulles, Virginia

Description: An IPA brewed with Freestyle Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops, featuring a distinct dankness with notes of orange citrus zest, melon and tropical fruit salad

ABV: 6.7%

Pairing suggestions: Seafood, such as raw oysters, pan-seared scallops and grilled shrimp with garlic butter; pesto pastas; green veggies, such as asparagus, kale and green beans

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.