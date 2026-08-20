Judge clears way for Catherine Hoggle’s insanity plea

Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant heard about an hour of arguments from both sides in the case, during which Hoggle's defense brought up five issues connected to discovery evidence.

A Montgomery County judge cleared the way Thursday for Catherine Hoggle, the mother charged with murdering her two young children 12 years ago, to enter a plea of not criminally responsible, Maryland’s equivalent of an insanity plea.

Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant heard about an hour of arguments from both sides in the case, during which Hoggle’s defense brought up five issues connected to discovery evidence, including the initial video interview of Hoggle when she was arrested.

Bonifant, who late last year found Hoggle competent to stand trial, also ordered a new mental health evaluation. That might push back Hoggle’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in October.

Hoggle’s two children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob, were last seen on Sept. 7, 2014. Their bodies have never been found.

For years after their disappearance, Hoggle, who’s been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was found incompetent to stand trial and murder charges against her were dropped in 2022. She was re-indicted in August of last year.

Bonifant said in court Thursday that he wants a resolution as quickly as possible. Another hearing is set for Monday.

When faced with the prospect of another delay in the trial, Troy Turner, the children’s father, said he feels frustrated.

“The only thing that’s changed in 12 years is which entrance to the courthouse I use,” Turner said.

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