Woman critically injured in domestic shooting in Bowie; suspect in custody

Police said the suspect was in a romantic relationship with the victim, and there were children in the home.

A Bowie police car. (WTOP/John Domen) A Bowie police car. (WTOP/John Domen) A woman is in critical condition after a shooting inside a Bowie, Maryland, home Thursday, police said.

A caller reported the shooting at about 4:20 p.m., police said. Bowie police officers and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS went to the 8500 block of Myrtle Avenue and found a woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The first responders provided lifesaving care before she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Bowie Deputy Police Chief Robert Liberati said during a briefing.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene and found a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting. According to the police, the suspect and victim were in a romantic relationship.

“Our preliminary investigation reveals this is a tragic domestic crime, and there is no outstanding threat to the community,” Liberati said.

He also said children were inside the home at the time but declined to say how many, or whether any of them witnessed the shooting.

Bowie police and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

“It’s a serious incident here and throughout the whole country,” Liberati said. “Unfortunately, what’s in a family sometimes stays behind closed doors, and we don’t find out about it until something tragic occurs.”

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