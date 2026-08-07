NPS notice seems to blame previous administrations for Reflecting Pool’s plumbing issues

New signs around the Reflecting Pool are drawing attention for appearing to blame previous administrations for the landmark’s deteriorated condition.

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Weeks into a project to restore the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, new signs around the pool appear to blame previous administrations for issues with the landmark’s water supply.

WTOP found at least four signs bearing the National Park Service logo that address the pool’s condition Friday.

The signs state, “After years of neglect by previous administrations, more than half of the 58 water supply ports were so clogged that they were deemed nonfunctioning.”

The Trump administration has cited those problems as the reason for the restoration project, which has faced setbacks including peeling paint and algae blooms.

Since the project began, the pool has been drained twice, most recently in mid-July.

According to the signs, crews have partially refilled the pool to flush the remaining feeder pipes as they work to restore the landmark. A visual examination confirmed that the pool was partially refilled.

“The flushing may temporarily discolor the water as buildup in the pipes is cleaned out,” the National Park Service notice reads.

WTOP has contacted the National Park Service for comment on the signs and the restoration project’s progress.

Reflecting Pool sign pointing to damage being repaired as a result of neglect from previous administrations. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter A visual examination confirmed that the pool was partially refilled. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter According to the signs, crews have partially refilled the pool to flush the remaining feeder pipes as they work to restore the landmark. (WTOP/Alan Etter) WTOP/Alan Etter ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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