Storms mire Friday evening commute in DC region, with repeat possible Saturday

The weekend getaway in the D.C. area may be a bit more difficult Friday, as storms are expected to move toward the I-95 corridor in the early evening.

The weekend getaway in the D.C. area was made more difficult Friday by thunderstorms packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for the entire immediate D.C. metro area, but canceled the watch early, before 7 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms began to develop Friday after 3 p.m., according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans. The first storms appeared west of the D.C. area and began moving east. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:30 p.m. for Frederick County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia, which expired at 4:15 p.m. That system packed wind gusts up to 60 mph.

“There is a slight risk for damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph with any of the storms that develop. Storms should move out of the region after sunset,” Evans said.

Potentially severe weather began to move closer to D.C. just before 6 p.m., with the National Weather Service issuing a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Montgomery County in Maryland and Loudoun and Fairfax counties in Virginia. Heavy rain doused central Montgomery County, prompting the weather service to issue a flash flood warning for the area until 9:30 p.m.

The weather service also canceled that flash flood warning early, around 7:15 p.m., when the threat for severe weather was over for the D.C. area.

Just like Thursday, afternoon temperatures surged past the 90s, with heat index values climbing above 100, providing more fuel to the evening storms.

It could be a repeat on Saturday, with similar high temperatures and heat index values and another possibility of afternoon and evening storms with damaging wind gusts, according to Evans.

Sunday likely provides a break from stormy weather, Evans said, but temperatures are again expected to reach the low 90s, with heat index values near 100.

Full forecast

FRIDAY EVENING: WEATHER ALERT UNTIL 8 P.M.

Partly cloudy with afternoon storms

Temperatures: 80s

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Another summer sizzler for the D.C. region. Highs range from the 80s to lower 90s east of the Blue Ridge and heat index values around 100. Thunderstorms are expected and the Storm Prediction Center has the I-95 corridor from the D.C. area north toward Baltimore under a “slight” risk, Level 2 out of 5 for damaging wind gusts, hail and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. Storms should be somewhat faster-moving and more organized than Thursday, which lowers the flooding threat.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and patchy fog

Lows: 72-78

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

It will remain warm and muggy overnight, with high humidity and areas of patchy fog possible toward Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms

Highs: 87-92 with a heat index of 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s east of the Blue Ridge and heat index values near 100. A weather maker will bring thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Storms may become more organized, with the greater severe weather potential focused along and north of I-66 and Route 50. Damaging wind gusts will again be the primary concern.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 89-93 with a heat index of 95-100

Winds: West 5-10 mph

The hot and humid pattern continues, but thunderstorm coverage should ease somewhat compared with Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s east of the Blue Ridge, with Sunday beginning the hottest stretch of the forecast as the subtropical ridge strengthens over the region.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

Highs: Around 95

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Hot and humid conditions continue with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s east of the Blue Ridge. Heat index values could once again approach 100. Thunderstorm coverage remains somewhat lower initially, although additional disturbances will begin increasing storm chances again.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with storms

Highs: 92-97

Winds: West 10-15 mph

Another very hot and humid day with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values around 100 east of the Blue Ridge. Thunderstorm chances increase again as another upper-level disturbance moves through, beginning a period of greater storm coverage into the middle of the week.

Current conditions

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