WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Japas Neko IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Japas Neko IPA for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

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Raise your paw if you’d like to try this beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Japas Neko IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Japas Cervejario, based in Brazil but nomadically brewed

Description: West Coast style IPA brewed in Louisville, Kentucky, with Pacific Northwest hops

ABV: 5.7%

Pairing suggestions: Japanese fried chicken and gyoza pork dumplings, spicy tuna rolls, tempura rolls, other sushi, grilled steak

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