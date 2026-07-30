Swimmer found dead after going missing in Potomac River

A Montgomery County, Maryland, rescue team found the body of a swimmer who went missing two days ago in the Potomac River.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, rescue team found the body of a swimmer who went missing two days ago in the Potomac River.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the team found the missing swimmer below the surface of the water on Thursday around 11:30 a.m. His body was transferred to Montgomery County police, who will take it to the medical examiner’s office. The family has been notified.

A man who was with two swimmers called 911 from the shoreline south of Sandy Landing on Tuesday afternoon.

One swimmer, in his late teens or early 20s, was able to get out of the water, but a man who was in his mid-20s was not located, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told WTOP.

The younger swimmer who got himself out of the river was evaluated and treated by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue at the scene.

The two-day search included several swift water boats, sonar, underwater drones and K9s. Tuesday’s search was paused after storms battered the area later that evening, and resumed the following day.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.