Driver killed after tree lands on top of vehicle on George Washington Parkway, police say

A driver was killed Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of a moving vehicle on the George Washington Parkway, U.S. Park Police said.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near Donaldson Run and Virginia State Route 123 in McLean.

According to U.S. Park Police, the driver was the only person inside the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved.

Both sides of the George Washington Parkway were closed for hours, between VA-123/Chain Bridge Road and Spout Run Parkway, as police investigated what happened. All lanes of the parkway reopened at around 2 p.m., according to a park police spokesperson.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

