WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Harviestoun Old Engine Oil Black Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert sip Harviestoun Old Engine Oil Black Ale in this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Not to worry, it tastes a whole lot better than Pennzoil.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Harviestoun Old Engine Oil Black Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Harviestoun Brewery, Alva, Scotland

Description: A black, viscous ale featuring a thick, chocolatey flavor with a roasted, bittersweet aftertaste.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, anything you can put grill marks on, American-style barbecue and stews of all kinds.

