Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 14, 2025, 9:27 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Harviestoun Old Engine Oil Black Ale

Not to worry, it tastes a whole lot better than Pennzoil.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Harviestoun Old Engine Oil Black Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Harviestoun Brewery, Alva, Scotland

Description: A black, viscous ale featuring a thick, chocolatey flavor with a roasted, bittersweet aftertaste.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Raw oysters, anything you can put grill marks on, American-style barbecue and stews of all kinds.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

