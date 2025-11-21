WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Fidens’ Lost In This Moment DIPA

For the latest Beer of the Week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert discuss Fidens' Lost In This Moment DIPA.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Fidens’ Lost In This Moment DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Fidens Brewing, Albany, New York

Description: A hazy, double-dry hopped DIPA brewed with Nelson, Citra, Riwaka Cyro and Krush Cryo hops.

ABV: 8.6%

Pairing suggestions: Pork fried rice, pepperoni pizza and Tex-Mex

