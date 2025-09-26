WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Grab a glass and an oyster knife!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Side Project, Maplewood, Missouri

Description: Inspired by the witbiers of Belgium, this foeder-aged beer is brewed with large amounts of wheat and spiced with coriander and orange peel

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Every type of shellfish you can imagine, fish and chips and Thai cuisine

