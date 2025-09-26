Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 26, 2025, 7:35 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier

Grab a glass and an oyster knife!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Side Project Bière Blanche Witbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Side Project, Maplewood, Missouri

Description: Inspired by the witbiers of Belgium, this foeder-aged beer is brewed with large amounts of wheat and spiced with coriander and orange peel

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Every type of shellfish you can imagine, fish and chips and Thai cuisine

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up