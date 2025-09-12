WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Clock Anežka Czech Pale Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about lock Anežka Czech Pale Lager in this edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Grab a glass and my time card!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Clock Anežka Czech Pale Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Pivovar Clock, Potštejn, Czechoslovakia

Description: An unpasteurized, unfiltered Czech pale lager brewed with Saaz hops and featuring good hop bitterness in the finish

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional Czech pork and dumplings, Chinese dim sum and Indian cuisine

