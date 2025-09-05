Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 5, 2025, 10:24 AM

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA

Put this on your shopping list!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery in D.C. and Fast Fashion Brewing in
Seattle.

Description: Brewed with anchovy, citra and motueka hops, this hazy IPA (created in collaboration with Fast Fashion Brewing) features aromatics of lime zest, cantaloupe, mango and overripe peach.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Caesar salad (with anchovies), pizza of all kinds, spaghetti alla puttanesca and chicken piccata BLTs

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up