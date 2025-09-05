WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA

Put this on your shopping list!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery in D.C. and Fast Fashion Brewing in
Seattle.
Description: Brewed with anchovy, citra and motueka hops, this hazy IPA (created in collaboration with Fast Fashion Brewing) features aromatics of lime zest, cantaloupe, mango and overripe peach.
ABV: 6.5%
Pairing suggestions: Caesar salad (with anchovies), pizza of all kinds, spaghetti alla puttanesca and chicken piccata BLTs
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.