WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket/Fast Fashion Retail Therapy Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery in D.C. and Fast Fashion Brewing in

Seattle.

Description: Brewed with anchovy, citra and motueka hops, this hazy IPA (created in collaboration with Fast Fashion Brewing) features aromatics of lime zest, cantaloupe, mango and overripe peach.

ABV: 6.5%

Pairing suggestions: Caesar salad (with anchovies), pizza of all kinds, spaghetti alla puttanesca and chicken piccata BLTs

