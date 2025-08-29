Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Michael Plank Dunkler Weizenbock

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 29, 2025, 4:57 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Michael Plank Dunkler Weizenbock

Who doesn’t love a tasty comeback story?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Michael Plank Dunkler Weizenbock for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Michael Plank, Laaber, Germany

Description: A south German-style Weizenbock featuring notes of plums, figs, dark caramel, banana and a touch of nuttiness.

ABV: 7.9%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German cuisine, red sauce Italian dishes, Chinese takeout and ramen

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up