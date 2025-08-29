WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Michael Plank Dunkler Weizenbock

Who doesn’t love a tasty comeback story?
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Michael Plank Dunkler Weizenbock for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Brauerei Michael Plank, Laaber, Germany
Description: A south German-style Weizenbock featuring notes of plums, figs, dark caramel, banana and a touch of nuttiness.
ABV: 7.9%
Pairing suggestions: Traditional German cuisine, red sauce Italian dishes, Chinese takeout and ramen
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.