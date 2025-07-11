WTOP Beer of the Week: Schneider Weisse Original German Hefe-Weizen

Live Radio
Brennan Haselton

July 11, 2025

Beer of the Week: Schneider Weisse Original German Hefe-Weizen

A comeback story you can raise a glass to!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schneider Weisse Original German Hefe-Weizen for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Schneider Weisse in Kelheim, Germany

Description: made with the original recipe since 1872, this weissbier features a deep amber color with a strong and balanced taste

ABV: 5.4%

Pairing suggestions: Traditional German cuisine, Italian dishes with red sauce (such as lasagna and chicken parm), Thai food

