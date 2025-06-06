WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Soul Mega Metropolis IPA

Live Radio
June 6, 2025, 2:40 PM

An experience for the taste buds and the eyes!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Soul Mega Metropolis IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Soul Mega, D.C.

Description: an American IPA that pays homage to the West Coast while also preserving the malt forward characteristics of our Midwest and East Coast roots.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy steak tacos, roasted chicken, Tex-Mex, New Orleans cuisine like gumbo and shrimp étouffée

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

