WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Soul Mega Metropolis IPA

The latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week features a drink that's an experience for the taste buds and the eyes.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Soul Mega Metropolis IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Soul Mega, D.C.

Description: an American IPA that pays homage to the West Coast while also preserving the malt forward characteristics of our Midwest and East Coast roots.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy steak tacos, roasted chicken, Tex-Mex, New Orleans cuisine like gumbo and shrimp étouffée

