WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 16, 2025, 3:41 AM

An instant classic for you (but probably not a bulldog)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Creature Comforts Classic City Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens, Georgia

Description: A clean, crisp, easy-drinking lager and two-time gold medal winner at the American Beer Festival.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Tailgate food, barbecue and Tex-Mex, wings, burgers and hot dogs

