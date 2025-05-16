WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Creature Comforts Classic City Lager for the latest edition of Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Creature Comforts Classic City Lager

An instant classic for you (but probably not a bulldog)!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Creature Comforts Classic City Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens, Georgia

Description: A clean, crisp, easy-drinking lager and two-time gold medal winner at the American Beer Festival.

ABV: 4.2%

Pairing suggestions: Tailgate food, barbecue and Tex-Mex, wings, burgers and hot dogs

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.