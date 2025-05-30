Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Andechs Weißbier Dunkel

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 30, 2025, 11:19 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Andechs Weißbier Dunkel

Brewing beer for hundreds of years? Must be doing something right.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Andechs Weißbier Dunkel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Kloster Andechs, Andechs, Germany

Description: The aromatic character of this dark wheat beer is maintained by selecting the best wheat and barley malts from Bavarian malthouses and aroma hops from Hallertau.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Schnitzel, sausages and kraut, red sauce Italian cuisine, shrimp on the barbie

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up