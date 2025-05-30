WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Andechs Weißbier Dunkel

This week's WTOP Beer of the Week is Andechs Weißbier Dunkel dark wheat German beer.

Brewing beer for hundreds of years? Must be doing something right.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Andechs Weißbier Dunkel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Kloster Andechs, Andechs, Germany

Description: The aromatic character of this dark wheat beer is maintained by selecting the best wheat and barley malts from Bavarian malthouses and aroma hops from Hallertau.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Schnitzel, sausages and kraut, red sauce Italian cuisine, shrimp on the barbie

