WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Burnish Single Hop Series Strata IPA

Burnish Single Hop Series Strata IPA is WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Want to burnish your beer reputation?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Burnish Single Hop Series Strata IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Burnish Beer Co., Salisbury, Maryland

Description: A clean and crisp IPA featuring a balanced bitterness, with notes of fresh strawberries and red grapefruit that give way to dank notes of cannabis.

ABV: 7.2%

Pairing suggestions: Italian dishes like saltimbocca with veal or chicken, red sauce rigatoni with sausage, white-wine based tagliatelle with mushrooms, and pancetta carbonara

