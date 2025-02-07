WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Westmalle Extra

Who doesn’t like a little something “extra?”
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Westmalle Extra for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Westmalle Brewery, Westmalle, Belgium
Description: Inspired by a tradition dating back to 1836, this golden-blond Trappist beer features fruity notes and a rich aroma.
ABV: 4.8%
Pairing suggestions: Mussels and crab, lighter white fish, roast chicken with brussels sprouts,
sausage and charcuterie.
