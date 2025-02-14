WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brewery St X Gold Star English Golden Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brewery St X Gold Star English Golden Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: St X, New Orleans, Louisiana
Description: Brewed in collaboration with Moor Beer Co. in Bristol, England, this golden ale features a blend of English pale malts and wheat, and is generously hopped with Riwaka
ABV: 4.5%
Pairing suggestions: Spicy Cajun and Creole cuisine, fish and chips or a beef and cheddar sandwich, meat pies, classic cheeseburgers.
