WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale

January 24, 2025, 1:36 PM

If you’re going to tangle with a T-rex, you might as well be having a tasty beer in hand.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Decorah, Iowa

Description: A Citra-hopped pale ale featuring hop aromas of citrus and mango, hints of passionfruit and a mild bitterness in the finish.

ABV: 5.8%

Pairing suggestions: Burgers and steaks, fried things of all kinds, spicy Sichuan, Thai and Vietnamese cuisines.

