WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Jester King Bloodpact Bloody Butcher Corn Lager

Fortunately, there’s no blood here, just beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Jester King Bloodpact Bloody Butcher Corn Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Jester King Brewery, Austin, Texas

Description: A crisp, dry, drinkable lager featuring earthy notes of multigrain bread with caraway seeds and a nutty sweetness

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi, Mediterranean cuisine, barbecued brisket, simply-prepared salads (think Cobb and Caesar)

