WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Ubercopacetic Dunkel Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. WTOP's Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Ubercopacetic Dunkel Lager

It’s not copacetic. It’s more than copacetic!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Ubercopacetic Dunkel Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A dunkel lager featuring notes of toasted malt, caramel and a hint of Noble hops, with a clean, dry finish.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy food across the board, especially Tex-Mex, red sauce Italian dishes and pizzas, stews and stroganoff.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.