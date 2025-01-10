Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Ubercopacetic Dunkel Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 10, 2025, 7:20 AM

It’s not copacetic. It’s more than copacetic!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Ubercopacetic Dunkel Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A dunkel lager featuring notes of toasted malt, caramel and a hint of Noble hops, with a clean, dry finish.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy food across the board, especially Tex-Mex, red sauce Italian dishes and pizzas, stews and stroganoff.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

