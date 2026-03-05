DC’s cherry blossoms could reach peak bloom at end of March. Here’s when and how to celebrate

The National Park Service is set to share its prediction Thursday of when the Tidal Basin's cherry trees will reach peak bloom.

The National Park Service has projected the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin will likely reach peak bloom between March 29 and April 1.

National Mall and Memorial Park Superintendent Kevin Griess unveiled the projection Thursday by hammering at an ice sculpture, breaking out the highly anticipated dates frozen inside.

If the park service is spot on, peak bloom would arrive one day later than last year.

Of course, weather plays into the flowers’ timing. The trees have combated weeks of frigid temperatures that followed a January wintry storm characterized by “snowcrete.”

Last year, the park service hit the mark with its projection and the Yoshino cherry trees reached peak bloom March 28. But gusty thunderstorms blew petals off the trees after just a couple days.

In seasons when the forecast cooperates, peak bloom can last as long as 10 days.

Regardless of the trees’ blooming schedule, the National Cherry Blossom Festival has planned events from March 20 to April 12.

Pink Tie Party

Before the festival officially kicks off, organizers are hosting the annual Pink Tie Party at Union Station on March 13 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Partygoers can expect cocktails, food, music and an auction at the fundraiser. The dress code: pink.

Tickets cost $275.

Opening Ceremony

The ceremony will include performances from artists connected to the U.S. and Japan. The show starts at 5 p.m. March 21. The performances include traditional sword dances and pop music.

Tickets cost $5.

Stumpy’s Petals and Paddles Race

Racers will take to the pedal boats to navigate the Tidal Basin’s waters. Awards go to best-dressed participants and fastest boats in a fundraiser to honor the beloved tree known as “Stumpy.”

A team of two can register for $100 and add $20 for each additional teammate. You can watch from the shore for free.

Blossom Kite Festival

You can make a kite, listen to music or compete at the Bloom Kite Festival on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thousands of festivalgoers are expected to launch kites at the Washington Monument grounds.

The event is free.

National Cherry Blossom Freedom Walk

The annual walk is meant to raise awareness about what Japanese Americans experienced during World War II. It starts at the National Japanese American Memorial at 9 a.m. March 28.

The event is free.

Petalpalooza

Petalpalooza will bring live music, art and other activities to Navy Yard on April 4 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. A fireworks show will close out the night.

The event is free.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

Constitution Avenue will be decked out for the cherry blossoms on April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The National Cherry Blossom Festival parade’s lineup includes huge balloons, marching bands and more.

There are free tickets. But you can pay to reserve a seat in the grandstands.

