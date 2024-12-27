WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parish Ghost in the Machine DIPA

Feel the spirit!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Parish Ghost in the Machine DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Parish Brewing Co., Broussard, Louisiana
Description: A hazy double IPA brewed with Citra hops from the Yakima Valley, featuring pungent notes and flavors.
ABV: 8.0%
Pairing suggestions: Enjoy with some Tex-Mex or other kinds of salty fried foods. Meats of all kinds, specifically items charred on the grill like ribeye, works well.