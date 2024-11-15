WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trillium Mātakitaki Valley DIPA

It’s good to be back in the Southern Hemisphere!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year nominee Greg Engert to talk about Trillium Mātakitaki Valley DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Trillium Brewing Co., Boston, Massachusetts
Description: This double IPA, brewed in collaboration with Garage Project in Wellington, New Zealand, features Nelson Sauvin and Motueka Hops from Nelson Lakes Farm
ABV: 8%
Pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, crab cakes and smoked salmon, green veggies like asparagus and snap peas and salads of all kinds
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.