WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trillium Mātakitaki Valley DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 15, 2024, 7:35 AM

It’s good to be back in the Southern Hemisphere!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year nominee Greg Engert to talk about Trillium Mātakitaki Valley DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Trillium Brewing Co., Boston, Massachusetts

Description: This double IPA, brewed in collaboration with Garage Project in Wellington, New Zealand, features Nelson Sauvin and Motueka Hops from Nelson Lakes Farm

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, crab cakes and smoked salmon, green veggies like asparagus and snap peas and salads of all kinds

