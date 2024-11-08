WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Other Half DMV DC Edition Imperial IPA

Live Radio
Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 8, 2024, 9:05 AM

With a hop called Crush, chances are you’ll crush on this.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Other Half DMV DC Edition Imperial IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn, New York, Washington, D.C. and a bunch of other places

Description: A hazy Imperial-PA collaboration, brewed with different hops from the Southern hemisphere

ABV: 8%

Pairing suggestions: Mexican food like tacos and burritos, Indian cuisine, Caribbean food like jerk chicken and Thai food

