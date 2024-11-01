WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Birrificio Italiano Tipopils

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Birrificio Italiano's Tipopils Italian Pilsener for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This best of WTOP’s Beer of the Week was first published on March 15, 2024.

If you have to go where it all started, it might as well be Italy!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Birrificio Italiano’s Tipopils Italian Pilsener for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Birrificio Italiano, Lurago Marinone, Italy

Description: A richly-hopped golden lager brimming with herbal and honey-like notes from the malts and hints of fresh yeast.

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Rich meat and cheese-based pastas, steamed clams, chicken and veal française, simple margherita pizza

