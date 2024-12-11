There’s ‘substantial evidence’ DC Councilmember Trayon White violated council rules, report finds

There’s “substantial evidence” that embattled DC Council member Trayon White accepted bribes in exchange for influencing government officials to renew…

There’s “substantial evidence” that embattled DC Council member Trayon White accepted bribes in exchange for influencing government officials to renew city contracts, according to a new report into White’s dealings released Wednesday.

White was arrested in August and is scheduled to stand trial on a federal bribery charge in 2026. Then, council members requested an independent probe to determine whether White violated any council rules.

In a 48-page report, put together by law firm Latham & Watkins, investigators say that White accepted $35,000 in cash from someone who operated several businesses holding or seeking contracts with D.C., or received subgrants or subcontracts from businesses that contracted with the city.

White accepted cash payments for agreeing to meet with and influence government officials, the report said, adding that he reviewed a ledger outlining the profits he expected to make, including a 3% cut for the grant renewals that he helped secure.

The report also says White met with government and agency employees to discuss contract renewals and contracts that an unnamed person had interest in.

Now, the council’s Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet Monday morning to deliberate and consider recommending sanctions based on the report’s findings.

Through a spokeswoman, White declined to comment on the firm’s report.

White didn’t participate in interviews during the firm’s investigation, and didn’t provide certain documents that investigators requested.

“The report concludes that there is substantial evidence that Councilmember Trayon White engaged in conduct that violated several provisions of the D.C. Code of Conduct, including multiple rules within the D.C. Council’s Code of Official Conduct, with respect to the bribery allegations,” Ad Hoc committee chair Kenyan McDuffie said.

Council investigators also found substantial evidence that White engaged in behavior that has to be disclosed on yearly financial disclosure statements.

Council members have to consider whether there’s substantial evidence before considering actions. The substantial evidence standard, the report said, is different than the standard of proof used in White’s criminal case.

Meanwhile, while White has a connection to a property in Navy Yard, there’s not “substantial evidence” that he violated the council’s residency requirement, the report found.

Despite allegations White had been living there, investigators found White’s ownership of a Southeast property is “well-documented through property records and staff interviews.”

“The report also concludes that, while the investigation identified substantial evidence connecting Councilmember Trayon White to the 10K Hill South apartments, located in Ward 6, there is not substantial evidence to indicate that Councilmember White violated the residency requirements for councilmembers, as outlined in the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973,” McDuffie’s statement said.

This fall, White won reelection against a Republican challenger, Nate Derenge. His win followed a not guilty plea in September. He’s accused of being caught on video taking cash from a business owner.

