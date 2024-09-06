WTOP’s Beer of the Week: The Lost Abbey Inferno Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss the Lost Abbey Inferno Ale in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Do you have something to atone for? A glass of this might help!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about The Lost Abbey Inferno Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: The Lost Abbey Brewing Co., Vista, California

Description: A Belgian-style Golden Strong Ale with hints in the nose of pepper, fresh apples and some faint clove notes.

ABV: 8.5%

Pairing suggestions: Green vegetables of all kinds, mussels and frites, fish and chips, hanger steak on the grill

