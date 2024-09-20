Live Radio
Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 20, 2024, 5:25 AM

WTOP's Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina

Description: A classic Festbier brewed in collaboration with Brauerei Gutmann, an iconic German brewer that’s been family-owned since 1707. This beer is smooth and balanced with a biscuit-y malt flavor and a clean finish.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled or roasted fish, chicken and pork, sausages, red sauce pizza, barbecue, chilis and stews

