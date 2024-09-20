WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier

Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss Sierra Nevada 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina

Description: A classic Festbier brewed in collaboration with Brauerei Gutmann, an iconic German brewer that’s been family-owned since 1707. This beer is smooth and balanced with a biscuit-y malt flavor and a clean finish.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled or roasted fish, chicken and pork, sausages, red sauce pizza, barbecue, chilis and stews

