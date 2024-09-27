WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Jack’s Abby Pre Pro Pre-Prohibition Pilsner

This week's WTOP Beer of the Week is Jack’s Abby Pre Pro Pre-Prohibition Pilsner.

This Best of Beer of the Week was first published on June 7, 2024.

A tasty time warp!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Jack’s Abby Pre Pro Pre-Prohibition Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Framingham, Massachusetts

Description: An old-style pilsner brewed with corn and old school American hops to create a classic American combo.

ABV: 5%

Pairing suggestions: Spicy Cajun jambalaya, red beans and rice with gumbo, Tex-Mex, gazpacho and caprese salads

