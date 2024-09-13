WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brauerei Plank Grandpa Plank’s Weissbier

Brennan Haselton and Greg Engert sip and discuss Brauerei Plank Grandpa Plank’s Weissbier in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

There’s no shortage of breweries that stay in the family for a long time. But this is a little ridiculous!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Brauerei Plank Grandpa Plank’s Weissbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Michael Plank, Laaber, Bavaria, Germany

Description: A golden Hefeweizen hopped exclusively with Ariana hops, featuring notes of passion fruit, blackberry and strawberry.

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Anything tomato-based like margarita pizzas and gazpacho, salads of all kinds, seafood and cream-based pastas such as risotto, gnocchi and carbonara

