WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket A Look At Tomorrow pale lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 30, 2024, 4:49 PM

Sometimes you just need a little help from your friends … in New Hampshire!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket A Look At Tomorrow for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A Czech-style pale lager brewed in collaboration with Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, New Hampshire

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, fried foods in general, oysters and crab cakes, takeout Chinese food, BLTs and veggie burgers

