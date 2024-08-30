WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket A Look At Tomorrow pale lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket A Look At Tomorrow for WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Sometimes you just need a little help from your friends … in New Hampshire!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket A Look At Tomorrow for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A Czech-style pale lager brewed in collaboration with Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, New Hampshire

ABV: 4.8%

Pairing suggestions: Roast chicken, fried foods in general, oysters and crab cakes, takeout Chinese food, BLTs and veggie burgers

