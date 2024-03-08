WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Cushwa Cush IPA

Not cushy!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Cushwa Cush IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Cushwa Brewing Co., Williamsport, Maryland
Description: A hazy, New England-style IPA hopped with Simcoe and Mosaic, featuring the aroma of fruit, berries and pine
ABV: 6.5%
Pairing suggestions: Grilled springtime veggies, fried chicken and Indian curries
