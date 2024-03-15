Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Birrificio Italiano Tipopils

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 15, 2024, 9:51 AM

If you have to go where it all started, it might as well be Italy!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Birrificio Italiano’s Tipopils Italian Pilsener for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Birrificio Italiano, Lurago Marinone, Italy

Description: A richly-hopped golden lager brimming with herbal and honey-like notes from the malts and hints of fresh yeast.

ABV: 5.2%

Pairing suggestions: Rich meat and cheese-based pastas, steamed clams, chicken and veal française, simple margherita pizza

