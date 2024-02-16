Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Discreet Charm Smoked Helles Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

February 16, 2024, 10:49 AM

This story was first published on Oct. 13, 2023.

Discretion not required… unless you don’t want to share!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Discreet Charm Smoked Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Description: a delicately smoked lager with aromas of applewood and campfire, followed by notes of toasted grain, white pepper and toffee

ABV: 5.0%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi and ceviche, tuna tartare, raw oysters and clams, basic margarita pizza.

