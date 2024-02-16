WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Discreet Charm Smoked Helles Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Discreet Charm Smoked Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This story was first published on Oct. 13, 2023.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

Discretion not required… unless you don’t want to share!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Discreet Charm Smoked Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery in D.C.

Description: a delicately smoked lager with aromas of applewood and campfire, followed by notes of toasted grain, white pepper and toffee

ABV: 5.0%

Pairing suggestions: Sushi and ceviche, tuna tartare, raw oysters and clams, basic margarita pizza.