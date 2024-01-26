WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Pub Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Forest & Main Pub Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Pub Stout

Step aside yellow and fizzy. Dark, smooth and cool is here.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Forest & Main Pub Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Forest & Main Brewing Co., Ambler, Pennsylvania

Description: A stout with malted and flaked barley and a mix of British chocolate and roasted malt, featuring notes of homemade Black Forest Cake, cold Tootsie Rolls, chocolate with caramel crunch, medium well toast, chyavanprash and maybe a chocolate covered strawberry

ABV: 4.6%

Pairing suggestions: Salty stuff (bacon and pork belly), pastrami and corned beef, roasted veggies such as Brussels sprouts

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.