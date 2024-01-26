Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Pub Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 26, 2024, 12:15 PM

Beer of the Week: Forest & Main Pub Stout

Step aside yellow and fizzy. Dark, smooth and cool is here.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Forest & Main Pub Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Forest & Main Brewing Co., Ambler, Pennsylvania

Description: A stout with malted and flaked barley and a mix of British chocolate and roasted malt, featuring notes of homemade Black Forest Cake, cold Tootsie Rolls, chocolate with caramel crunch, medium well toast, chyavanprash and maybe a chocolate covered strawberry

ABV: 4.6%

Pairing suggestions: Salty stuff (bacon and pork belly), pastrami and corned beef, roasted veggies such as Brussels sprouts

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

