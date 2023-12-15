WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Tree House I Have Promises To Keep DIPA

You’re barking up the right tree!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Tree House I Have Promises To Keep DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Tree House Brewing Co., Charlton, Massachusetts
Description: A hazy double IPA loaded up with Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops.
ABV: 7.8%
Pairing suggestions: Grilled shrimp or scallops, crab cakes, artichoke dishes of all kinds and Mediterranean cuisine including falafel