WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Tree House I Have Promises To Keep DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 15, 2023, 9:18 AM

You’re barking up the right tree!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Tree House I Have Promises To Keep DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Tree House Brewing Co., Charlton, Massachusetts

Description: A hazy double IPA loaded up with Nelson Sauvin and Citra hops.

ABV: 7.8%

Pairing suggestions: Grilled shrimp or scallops, crab cakes, artichoke dishes of all kinds and Mediterranean cuisine including falafel

