WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Skookum Asesinato De Cuervos Imperial Stout

December 8, 2023, 5:21 AM

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Skookum Asesinato De Cuervos Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Skookum Brewery, Arlington, Washington

Description: An imperial stout aged 22 months in bourbon barrels and finished on ancho chilies, vanilla, cinnamon and cocoa nibs.

ABV: 11.5%

Pairing suggestions: Meats of all kinds (think ribeye on the grill or short rib stew), thick, rich ramen (pork tonkatsu), layered pasta like lasagna, and desserts

