WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Suarez Family Palatine Pils

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Suarez Family Palatine Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

No need to sneak past the palace guard for a glass of this!

Brewery: Suarez Family Brewery, Hudson, New York

Description: A focused and lush expression of our house pilsner, featuring a creamy texture with pronounced notes of Earl Grey tea and a nice clean snappiness.

ABV: 4.9%

Pairing suggestions: Clams, oysters and crabs, seared halibut, fish and chips with malt vinegar, and Indian curries