WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Suarez Family Palatine Pils

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 3, 2023, 9:41 AM

No need to sneak past the palace guard for a glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Suarez Family Palatine Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Suarez Family Brewery, Hudson, New York

Description: A focused and lush expression of our house pilsner, featuring a creamy texture with pronounced notes of Earl Grey tea and a nice clean snappiness.

ABV: 4.9%

Pairing suggestions: Clams, oysters and crabs, seared halibut, fish and chips with malt vinegar, and Indian curries

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

