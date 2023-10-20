WTOP’s Beer of the Week: D.C. Solidarity Beer 2023

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about D.C. Solidarity Beer 2023 for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Stand — and drink — together!

Brewery: D.C. Brewers’ Guild, Washington, D.C.

Description: An American IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin hops and a Berkeley Yeast Sunburst strain

ABV: 5.9%

Pairing suggestions: Chicken teriyaki, tacos al pastor, grilled shrimp or salmon, and greasy pepperoni pizza