WTOP’s Beer of the Week: D.C. Solidarity Beer 2023

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 20, 2023, 9:36 AM

Stand — and drink — together!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about D.C. Solidarity Beer 2023 for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: D.C. Brewers’ Guild, Washington, D.C.

Description: An American IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin hops and a Berkeley Yeast Sunburst strain

ABV: 5.9%

Pairing suggestions: Chicken teriyaki, tacos al pastor, grilled shrimp or salmon, and greasy pepperoni pizza

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

bhaselton@wtop.com

