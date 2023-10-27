Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Belleflower/Bluejacket A Million Ways to Anywhere DIPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 27, 2023, 9:42 AM

Fortunately, you don’t have to go very far to find this beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Belleflower/Bluejacket A Million Ways to Anywhere DIPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Breweries: Belleflower Brewing Co., Portland, Maine, and Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.

Description: A West Coast Double IPA brewed with Mapleton Pale Malt and hopped primarily with Simcoe, along with supporting roles from Centennial and Strata hops.

ABV: 8.5%

Pairing suggestions: Salt-forward dishes like charcuterie, aged cheddars, blue cheese burgers and classic Texas brisket

