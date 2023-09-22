WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest Festbier

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest Festbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

If you can’t make it to the big party in Germany, some of it has come to you!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest Festbier for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina



Description: Brewed in collaboration with German craft brewery Kehrwieder, this festbier is bright like polished copper, rich with biscuity malt and balanced by a punchy blend of German and American hops.

ABV: 6%

Pairing suggestions: Schnitzels, grilled pork chops, sausages, fall veggies such as roast carrots, beets, potato dishes and fried chicken and biscuits

