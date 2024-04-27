Fauquier County native Corum lands with the Los Angeles Rams, taken in third round of NFL Draft

Fauquier County native Blake Corum realized a lifelong dream Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Fauquier County native Blake Corum realized a lifelong dream Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams picked Corum in the third round, with the 83rd overall pick. He was taken around 10:30 p.m.

Corum likely could have been drafted last year, but he returned to the University of Michigan for his senior season, during which he rushed for 1,245 yards and scored a school-record 27 touchdowns in 2023. He finished his career at Michigan with a school-record 58 career touchdowns, NFL.com reported.

Corum was instrumental in the Wolverines’ run to the national championship.