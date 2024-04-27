Fauquier County native Corum lands with the Los Angeles Rams, taken in third round of NFL Draft

Fauquier County native Blake Corum realized a lifelong dream Friday night after being selected in the NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams picked Corum in the third round, with the 83rd overall pick. He was taken around 10:30 p.m.
Corum likely could have been drafted last year, but he returned to the University of Michigan for his senior season, during which he rushed for 1,245 yards and scored a school-record 27 touchdowns in 2023. He finished his career at Michigan with a school-record 58 career touchdowns, NFL.com reported.
Corum was instrumental in the Wolverines’ run to the national championship.
“Corum’s 17-yard touchdown on the first drive of overtime gave the Wolverines a 27-20 lead over Alabama, and Michigan’s defense stopped the Crimson Tide on the ensuing drive to seal the game,” reported Nick Shook with NFL.com.
Corum hails from Marshall and went on to attend Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore for high school.
During his senior year at Michigan, he was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors college football players who exemplify a commitment to serving others. The trophy ended up going to Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.
Among his accolades, Corum was recognized for the BC2 Youth Football Camp, which he hosts annually in Marshall. His most recent camp, held in June, was attended by hundreds of young players.
“Coming from Fauquier County, I try to be an inspiration and show everyone that, even if you come from a small town in Fauquier, you can do the same thing I did with hard work and determination and consistency,” Corum previously told FauquierNow. “That’s why I came back home and started the BC2 Youth Football Camp.”
Working with and engaging the next generation is passion for Corum.
“I hope [the kids] learn and take away that whatever they put their minds to, they can achieve,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if anyone doesn’t believe in you, as long as you believe in yourself.”